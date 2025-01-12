Still tracking the LA wildfires as Santa Ana winds linger

We are continuing to track the devastating wildfires still raging to our west in Los Angeles County. As we continue to monitor a broad offshore wind pattern, with periods of elevated Santa Ana winds, the National Weather Service continues to issue various fire-related advisories. Red Flag Warnings are highlighted by the pink shading on the map below with Fire Weather Watched indicated by the tan shading to the south.

We have been keeping an eye on the drought conditions throughout Southern California as well. Thanks to the historically dry start to the water year (since Oct. 1) in parts of the region, much of LA, Orange, and San Diego Counties are experiencing severe drought conditions. These extend into portions of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. The Coachella Valley is currently under moderate drought conditions.

Thanks to the elevated winds over the last few days (and the periodic winds still in the forecast), temperatures are expected to stay in the low 70s and upper 60s. Overall, highs will be relatively near normal with predominantly sunny skies ahead.