First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking the first major winter storm of the season

We are tracking the first major winter storm of the season and we are already seeing significantly more moisture across Southern California. Here in the Coachella Valley, we are feeling dew points in the mid-to-upper 30. Compare this to the near 0 dewpoints we had just 24 hours ago... a big difference over just one day!

We should expect the potential for rain showers and higher-elevation (above 4,000 ft.) snow to continue throughout the day with a good chance of more activity continuing into Monday. Rainfall totals are a little hard to pinpoint exactly, but a few tenths to more than half an inch are possible. Folks at those higher elevations can expect several inches to more than a foot of snow with more snow the higher up you go.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for our local Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains, specifically for elevations at/above 4,000 feet. These areas can expect between several inches to upwards of two feet of snow (depending on the elevation)! Travel in or out of these regions is not recommended for the duration of this warning as sudden wind gusts, visibility issues, and slick roads can lead to dangerous conditions.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s for the next several days thanks to the abundance of cloud cover and colder air moving in with this system. Temperatures will gradually warm back up as the impacts of this system slowly depart our area. That First Alert Weather Alert remains in place for all of today.