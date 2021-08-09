First Alert Weather Alert issued for threat of flash flooding

First Alert Weather Alert Day

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday for the risk of flash flooding for nearby communities.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains, including San Gorgonio Pass and Apple and Lucerne Valleys. The watch is scheduled to begin at Noon Tuesday and continue through Wednesday evening.

The Flash Flood Watch covers the mountains of San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Remember the difference between a "Watch" and a "Warning":

Storms will be fairly prevalent this afternoon and again tomorrow afternoon and early evening.

These storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, especially near burn scars.

If you encounter a flooded roadway, Turn Around; Don't Drown. It doesn't take a lot of water to sweep a person or vehicle away. Plus, hidden dangers like power lines or other debris may not be visible be under the water.

As we move into Thursday and Friday, the atmosphere dries out a bit.

