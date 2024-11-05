RivCo Registrar: Election night results to be updated hourly

Election night results from the Riverside County Office of the Registrar of Voters are slated to be posted hourly, following the first tabulation of ballots, which should be completed by 8:20 p.m., officials said today.

"The initial results will encompass vote-by-mail and unscanned vote center ballots received prior to election day,'' according to an agency statement. "The second tabulation, at approximately 9 p.m., will include any vote-by-mail ballots processed after 8 p.m. and any vote center ballots received before (the close of polls)."

Officials said regular hourly updates are scheduled to continue until 3 a.m. Wednesday. After that, there will be irregular postings, most likely in the late afternoon each day until "vote-by-mail ballots dropped off on election day and conditional voter registration ballots'' are tabulated.

"Additionally, any vote-by-mail ballots delivered by the Postal Service, postmarked on or before election day and received by Nov. 12, will be verified and counted,'' the registrar's office stated. "Election results will continue to be updated daily -- excluding Sundays -- until all ballots are counted. The office is committed to ensuring that the public remains informed as the electoral process unfolds."

The results must be certified by Dec. 5 under state law.

The county registrar's office has struggled in the past with maintaining a consistent schedule in making results public, often on election night itself, when snafus have cropped up and delayed publication.

Registrar Art Tinoco, who was appointed last December after a long stint as a deputy administrator in the office, has aimed to modify operations within the agency, citing the need for greater transparency and improved overall service delivery.

