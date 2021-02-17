Now Hiring: Metro K-9 Security Services and Training Academy looking to fill multiple positions

Jobs

Metro K-9 Security Services & Training Academy offers personal and property security services here in the Coachella Valley.

They are looking to bring on new members to their team, including armed and unarmed guards, dispatch operators, and people to work in their kennels.

Vice President Roger Ourique said that experience is not necessary, and that they offer training and certification courses.

Ourique said that there are lots of opportunities for advancement. He said that he started in an entry level position, and over the last 12 years rose through the chain of command.

Ourique said that they pride themselves on creating a family environment, and that managers have personal relationships with the employees.

Metro K-9 offers sick pay, vacation time, and the company is working to offer medical benefits.

Ourique said that a career with Metro K-9 provides a great opportunity to help people and work directly with the community.

If you would like to apply for a position with Metro K-9 Ourique said that you can download an application on their website. You can email your application, or drop it off in person at their office in North Palm Springs.