Garrett Hottle joined KESQ in Oct. 2024 after spending the past several years as an evening anchor, forecaster, and reporter in Texas and Idaho.

Garrett initially attended West Texas A&M University to play football, but then fell in love with journalism and decided to pursue a degree in broadcast journalism. AT WTAMU, Garrett participated in the school’s News One station with news and weather reports in Amarillo.

After graduating in 2018 with a B.A. in broadcast journalism and obtained his first position at KMVT/KSVT in Idaho, where he won multiple Idaho Press Awards in reporting and forecasting.

Garrett loves meeting new people and hearing from the viewers feel free to connect with him via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.