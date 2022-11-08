15-year-old arrested after allegedly stabbing student in the back at high school

By WDJT Staff

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Mount Pleasant police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at Case High School Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Officers responded to the school after a 16-year-old male student was stabbed in the back.

The school immediately went into a soft lockdown.

A Mount Pleasant police school resource officer, along with Case High School security and staff, apprehended a 15-year-old student. The knife was recovered, and the student was taken into custody.

Police say the knife used was brought from home. They say there was no interaction prior to the stabbing and it appears to be a random event.

The incident remains under investigation.

