Local students receive ‘Do the Right Thing’ award; Program awards scholarships to 23 PSUSD graduating seniors

Four local students are being recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing" award, which is a partnership between the Palm Springs Police Dept. and News Channel 3.

Mattheo Estrada Rios, Rose Wells, Josiah Cecena, and Martinez Shanti Turner were all honored today.

The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.

If you know a student who you believe should be recognized, click here to nominate them.

The "Do the Right Thing" program also launched its "Scholarship and Student Assistance" project, awarding $27,000 in scholarships to 23 Palm Springs Unified graduating seniors.

An additional $7,000 will be distributed to students identified by counselors as being in dire financial need.