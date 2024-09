A 4.7 Magnitude earthquake struck just North of Malibu this morning at 7:28, rattling buildings and nerves throughout northern L.A. and portions of Ventura county. No immediate reports of damage or injury. The initial computer generated Magnitude was clocked at 5.1, but USGS seismologists routinely review the data. They then adjusted the Magnitude downward. Expect other smaller quakes in the nearby area.

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here .

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.