Kevin Bacon joins the MCU in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

Kevin Bacon is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as…Kevin Bacon.

In a move that’s sure to make the ‘six degrees of Kevin Bacon’ game even easier, the “Footloose” star is featured in the new trailer for “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” alongside franchise stars Dave Bautista (Drax) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis).

“Guardians” director James Gunn, who on Tuesday was appointed co-chairman and chief executive officer of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, shared the clip on his Twitter. (DC Studios, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

In the preview, the galactic gang is seen trying to figure out how to raise Starlord’s (Chris Pratt) spirits ahead of Christmastime, as their team leader is down in the dumps about Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) being gone after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

Soon, Mantis and Drax have the idea to take the Guardians back to Earth for the holiday, in hopes that a terrestrial jaunt back home will be just what the doctor ordered.

Somehow, they decide that Bacon would be the perfect “someone special” to help their friend and appear on the iconic actor’s front doorstep to take him with them.

Seen briefly in the clip are Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (played by Sean Gunn, the director’s brother), Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) and others.

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” is due on Disney+ on November 25.

