Mikey Madison will receive Breakthrough Performance Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Mikey Madison will receive the Breakthrough Performance Award at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Awards.

Madison will receive the award for her performance in the film, Anora.

“Since winning the Palme d'Or at Cannes, Anora has been the most talked about film this season. What makes this film so outstanding is Mikey Madison’s mesmerizing breakout role that serves as the heart and soul of this story,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. "It is our honor to present the Breakthrough Performance Award, to this talented actress in celebration of her outstanding work and star-making performance.”

Madison joins this year’s previously announced honorees: Colman Domingo (Spotlight Award, Actor) and Emilia Pérez (Vanguard Award) presented to director Jacques Audiard and actors Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramírez.

Past winners of the Breakthrough Performance Award include last year’s recipient Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) along with Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Mary J. Blige (Mudbound), Marion Cotillard (La Vie en Rose), Andra Day (The United States v Billie Holiday), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls), Felicity Huffman (Transamerica), Brie Larson (Room), Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave) and Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl).

In the years they were honored, Cotillard, Hudson, Larson, Nyong'o and Randolph went on to win Academy Awards, while Day, Blige, Erivo, Huffman and Pike received nominations.

Sean Baker's Palme d'Or winner ANORA is an audacious, thrilling, and comedic variation on a modern day Cinderella story. Mikey Madison captivates as Ani, a young sex worker from Brooklyn whose life takes an unexpected turn when she meets and impulsively marries Vanya, the impetuous son of a Russian billionaire. However, when Vanya's parents catch wind of the union, they send their henchmen to annul the marriage, setting off a wild chase through the streets of New York.

Mikey Madison, best known for her role in FX’s critically acclaimed series Better Things, has swiftly solidifying her status as a highly sought after young actress across both film and television platforms.

With an impressive array of projects under her belt, Madison's talent and versatility have garnered widespread acclaim. Madison is set to share the screen with Academy Award winner Natalie Portman in the Apple TV+ limited series The Lady In The Lake debuting in July.

Madison recently graced the screen in the highly successful Paramount Pictures’ Scream 5 alongside the cast of the original 1996 cult classic.

She also had a memorable role in Academy Award nominated film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where she shared the screen with Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie.

The Film Awards will take place on January 3, 2025, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running January 2-13, 2025. The event will be presented by Silvercrest and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.