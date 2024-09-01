Record Fire near San Jacinto burns 650 acres with 0% containment

Cal Fire Riverside County is working to contain the Record Fire north of San Jacinto.

The fire was first reported off of Soboba and Gilman Springs roads shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.

As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening the fire has burned 650 acres with 0% containment.

According to reports ground crews are combatting flames burning in light to medium vegetation with the help of air resources.

According to CAL Fire's incident page there are currently 175 personnel and 21 engines assigned to the fire.

CAL Fire Peace Officers have determined that the fire was human caused.

Evacuation orders have been issued nearby, and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story, make sure to stay with us for any updates.