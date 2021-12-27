‘Light It Up for the Holidays’ contest winner announced

We are excited to announce the winner of our "Light It Up for the Holidays" decoration contest.

Congratulations to the Zamudio family from Indio! They got the most votes out of dozens of entrants.

The Zamudio family says they have been decorating their home for the past 40 years.

The Zamudios won a one-night hotel stay at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage plus dinner for two at Waters Café.

Thank you to Agua Caliente Resort Casinos for sponsoring our light it up contest.

Check out all our entrants below: