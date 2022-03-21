Tune in to Eye on the Desert for live coverage of Fashion Week El Paseo

Join Eye on the Desert's Patrick Evans for live coverage of Fashion Week El Paseo with all the details and live interviews on the runway shows happening this week.

Monday's show kicks off with The "Buzz" on El Paseo, featuring the Spring and Summer collections from local merchants like Grayse, Chrissy’s on El Paseo and more.

Tuesday features Keanan Duffty with "Rebel! Rebel! On the Runway" - with rock ‘n’ roll-inspired looks and collections.

Wednesday will feature the collection of Canadian designer Christopher Bates, showing off his spring/summer 2022 menswear and womenswear.

On Thursday, FIDM (Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise) will present the debut collections of designed by 10 recent graduates.

Friday will feature Saks Fifth Avenue and its Spring and Summer 2022 collections from American and European designers.

Fashion Week El Paseo wraps up on Saturday with "The Fantastical Fashions of Edwin Oudshoorn" from Amsterdam’s famous couture designer Edwin Oudshoorn.

Tickets for all these events are available at fashionweekelpaseo.com/tickets/