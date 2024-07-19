Palm Springs Animal Shelter offers 50% kitten adoptions this weekend

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is offering a special deal on kitten adoptions this week!

From July 20 through July 21 only, enjoy 50% off of all kitten adoption fees.

As we near the middle of kitten season, Palm Springs Animal Shelter has a plethora of adorable kittens in all sizes and varieties waiting for their forever home.

Kitten season refers to the extended period of time in which felines breed and reproduce, which usually spans from early spring to late fall.

According to Best Friends Animal Society, most animals mate and give birth in the spring for a number of factors including longer days, better weather and more access to food, giving the offspring a higher chance of surviving. Cats, however, can give birth up to five times in a year and will continue to reproduce right up until the weather turns cold again.

Summer is typically the busiest time for shelters in general.

On average, more than 100 pets are impounded daily at the county shelters, according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services. During summer, that number raises to more than 150 pets daily.

Adopting a kitten from the shelter not only gives the kitten a loving home, but also frees up space in the shelter, allowing for more pets to be rescued.

So, if you're interested in adopting a kitten, now is the time!