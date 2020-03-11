Hiker in serious condition after being rescued on Bump & Grind Trail

News

A hiker is in serious condition after suffering a medical emergency on the Bump & Grind Trail Wednesday morning.

The emergency was first reported at approximately 9:32 a.m.

According to Cal Fire, the hiker was approximately 1 mile up the trail. Cal Fire received helicopter assistance to extricate the hiker from the trail. Crews at the scene told News Channe 3 that medics had to perform CPR during the rescue.

The helicopter delivered the hiker to an awaiting medic unit, who then rushed them to the hospital.

