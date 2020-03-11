Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

News

Actor Tom Hanks, 63, announced he and his wife actress Rita Wilson, 63, have tested positive for coronavirus.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks wrote on his official Facebook page.

Hanks and Wilson are in Australia for the pre-production of the untilted Elvis Presley movie.