Newsom orders all voters to receive vote-by-mail ballots for May 21 special elections

News

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that will see all voters receive vote-by-mail ballots for the May 21 special election for the 28th Senate District (filling the seat left empty by Jeff Stone - R ) and Congressional District 25.

It appears the two candidates set for the 28th Senate District appear to be Republican Melissa Melendez and Democrat Elizabeth Romero.

Go to KESQ.com/Election-Results for latest updates as votes continue to be counted.

There will still be some limited polling places on election day in a matter that is consistent with public health and safety.

The 28th Senate District includes Blythe, Canyon Lake, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, Indio, Lake Elsinore, La Quinta, Murrieta, Temecula, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and Wildomar.

Elections officials will provide the maximum possible notice to voters about how to participate in each of these elections, and "will pay particular attention to the needs of voters at high risk from COVID-19 (coronavirus), individuals with disabilities, and other voters with particularized needs."

Governor @GavinNewsom today issued an executive order to permit vote-by-mail procedures to be used in three upcoming special elections, protecting public health and safety during the #COVID19 outbreak. https://t.co/xly0YPH8cN — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 21, 2020

The May 12, 2020, Special General Elections will also be extended by 21 days "for ballot counting, tabulation, and other responsibilities related to the official canvass of California's Presidential Primary Election."

The order also suspends the timeframes for public hearings required by political subdivisions that are in the process of changing from an at-large method of election to district elections.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.