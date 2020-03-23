N. Indian Canyon Drive closed due to flooding in Palm Springs

News

North Indian Canyon Drive was closed to traffic Monday morning due to flooding, according to Palm Springs Police.

A department statement at 9:07 a.m. said the busy traffic artery was flooded south of Interstate 10 through the Whitewater wash.

The Indian Canyon Drive road closure extended from Tramview Road north to Interstate 10.

North Gene Autry Trail remained open to traffic along with Vista Chino Drive.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.