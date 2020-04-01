Agua Caliente donates 2,000 N95 masks to local hospitals, fire department

News

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians delivered approximately 2,000 much-needed N95 masks for medical personnel at Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Health and for first responders at Cathedral City Fire Department.

The masks are important to help keep our local medics and first responders safe from coronavirus while they continue to serve our community.

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians donated today about 2,000 of the much-needed N95 masks for medical personnel... Posted by Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Our local hospitals are always in need of PPE equipment, which includes gowns, gloves, masks, face shields, and sanitizer wipes.

We are still in need of critical PPE equipment and any and all donations of these items is greatly appreciated.



You can call our COVID-19 hotline at 760-837-8988 to be directed to our donations hotline so we can coordinate a donation drop off or pick-up. T H A N K Y O U!❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/RygLginm6u — Eisenhower Health (@EisenhowerHeal) March 31, 2020

Do you of a person or business that is also stepping up to help our community during these tough times? News Channel 3 wants to shine a light on the people involved. Nominate them below: