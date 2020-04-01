Agua Caliente donates 2,000 N95 masks to local hospitals, fire department
The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians delivered approximately 2,000 much-needed N95 masks for medical personnel at Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Health and for first responders at Cathedral City Fire Department.
The masks are important to help keep our local medics and first responders safe from coronavirus while they continue to serve our community.
Our local hospitals are always in need of PPE equipment, which includes gowns, gloves, masks, face shields, and sanitizer wipes.
