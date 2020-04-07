NeighborhoodHeroes: Mother and daughter make facemasks for DSUSD staff on the front lines

Coronavirus

Mother and teacher with Palm Desert High School, Wende Hamann, and her daughter Karley, a student at La Quinta High School, are making facemasks for Desert Sands Unified School District staff on the front lines. These staff members are making and distributing thousands of meals.

Hamann said her dining room has been turned into a production line with all the masks they are making!

Check out our coronavirus section for local coverage.

