UPS employee speaks out over co-worker possibly testing positive for COVID-19

News

A UPS employee has spoken out after he says a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19.

He wanted to remain anonymous, and told KESQ exclusively that he found out through a text message from his supervisor on Saturday evening.

The text message stated:

"As you may have heard there has been a confirmed case of covid 19 in the Palm springs building. We are taking active measures to ensure everything is cleaned before the beginning of Monday shift [...]."

The message was shared among 11 people. The employee said some have become concerned for their safety.

"People are scared because they have family, they have kids."

The employee said the company just recently began providing gloves and masks, but he doesn't think it is enough.

They tell you about the 6 feet distance-- it’s impossible. You can’t because the belt is coming, people are on both sides grabbing boxes, throwing boxes," the employee said.

KESQ also obtained a letter dated April 4 from the Teamsters Union Local NO. 63. It was addressed to members, and said an investigation was underway after the union learned of two UPS employees testing positive for COVID-19. According to the letter, one case belonged to a 'feeder driver' in Ontario. The second case was a 'package driver' in Palm Springs.

KESQ reached out to the union, but did not receive an immediate response.

UPS weighed in and said it is not confirming employee cases for privacy reasons. They released a statement saying in part:

When UPS learns of a COVID-19 case, we inform co-workers in the area that a case has occurred, without disclosing the identity of the ill employees.



The company also added:



“If there is a need to disclose a positive case to the news media for public health reasons, that disclosure will come from local health departments or other responding authorities.”

UPS said they have altered policies in response to the outbreak, including adding more space between work stations. The company said it is taking the proper steps to sanitize facilities before employees begin to work.

"No difference- yesterday and today still look the same. Nothing has been cleaned, the trash is still on the floor. At one time when this outbreak came they cleaned it one time with Lysol. You could smell it. Now there's no [cleanliness]."

The employee said he just wants safer working conditions.

"They should be more concerned about their workers because without us, this whole valley won’t get deliveries."

Meanwhile, the company said it will no longer require signatures on packages, in order to reduce contact between employees and the public.



Health experts said that if customers receive packages from delivery companies, try to store items in a designated area for 3 days if there is no immediate use for those items. Scientists have found that the virus could potentially live on certain surfaces for up to 3 days.

If there is an immediate use for packaged items, health experts said to unload the items. If they are in plastic packaging inside a cardboard box, wipe down the packaging and discard the box. Also, make sure to wash your hands after unloading the packages.