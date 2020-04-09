Cemeteries in Cathedral City & Palm Springs closed to visitors

News

The Palm Springs Cemetery District announced that Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City and Welwood Murray Cemetery in Palm Springs will be closed to visitors as part of continued efforts to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

The closure applies to the following services:

General visitation

Services not associated with a burial service

Purchase of pre-need interment rights, the pre-need or at-need

Purchase of interment sites for cremains, and general office visits.

The closure is effective immediately and runs through April 30, unless it is extended or terminated earlier.

The two cemeteries serve residents of Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, North Palm Springs, Palm Springs, Sky Valley, Thousand Palms and most areas of Rancho Mirage, according to the Palm Springs Cemetery District's website.

For assistance, you can call the District office at 760-328-3316.