Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 2:38 pm

81 new cases of Coronavirus reported in Riverside County

The total number of cases is now 1,431. The total deaths has reached 41 with 156 patients recovered.

Riverside continues to report the most cases in the county with 223 followed by Moreno Valley at 143 cases.

Palm Springs has the most cases in the Coachella Valley with 62 and the most deaths in Riverside County with 8.

Cases in each Coachella Valley city (As of 4/10/2020)

  • Palm Springs
    Confirmed Cases: 62
    Deaths:8
  • Indio
    Confirmed Cases: 61
    Deaths: 2
  • Palm Desert
    Confirmed Cases: 52
    Deaths: 3
  • Coachella
    Confirmed Cases: 43
    Deaths: 0
  • Cathedral City
    Confirmed Cases: 42
    Deaths: 1
  • La Quinta
    Confirmed Cases: 28
    Deaths: 0
  • Rancho Mirage
    Confirmed Cases: 19
    Deaths:3
  • Desert Hot Springs
    Confirmed Cases: 14
    Deaths: 0
  • Indian Wells
    Confirmed Cases: 9
    Deaths: 0
  • Community of Mecca
    Confirmed Cases: 4
    Deaths: 0
  • Community of Oasis
    Confirmed Cases:3
    Deaths: 0
  • Community of Bermuda Dunes
    Confirmed Cases: 3
    Deaths: 0
  • Community of Thermal
    Confirmed Cases: 2
    Deaths: 0
  • Community of Thousand Palms
    Confirmed Cases: 2
    Deaths: 0
  • Community of Sky Valley
    Confirmed Cases: 1
    Deaths: 0

Cases by Age Range

  • 0 to 4: 7 cases
  • 5 to 17: 24 cases
  • 18 to 39: 394 cases
  • 40 to 64: 632 cases
  • 65 to 79: 206 cases
  • 80+: 92 cases

Cases by Gender:

  • Female: 684
  • Male: 672

Riverside University Health System's models show that the number of cases throughout the area is expected to rise exponentially in the next two weeks.

The latest projections by county health officials show that the county would reach 10,000 cases by April 22. ICU beds are projected to reach capacity by April 14 with all regular beds set to follow suit by April 23.

In order to "flatten the curve" of coronavirus, Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser ordered everyone to wear a face-covering when leaving home, including essential workers.

Face coverings can be bandanas, scarves, neck gaiters or other clothing that does not have visible holes.

If you are feeling symptoms, health experts say to call ahead and notify your healthcare provider.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage

Coronavirus / News Headlines / Top Stories

Rich Tarpening

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply