3 adults displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex in Palm Desert

Cal Fire Riverside firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire that broke out in at an apartment complex in Palm Desert Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 3:59 p.m. in the area of Alessandro Drive and Portola Avenue.

The fire arriving unit arrived at the scene and confirmed there no injuries. By 4:16 p.m., firefighters were able to get a good hold of the fire. Firefighters will remain at the scene for another 90 minutes to perform salvage and overhaul.

The American Red Cross was called in to help three adults who have been displaced due to smoke/fire damage.

