Search underway for suspect in shots fired call in Indio

Indio police are in the Colony Park neighborhood searching for a suspect in a shots fired call reported Thursday afternoon.

According to Ben Guitron, public information officer for the Indio Police Department, said the department received the shots fired call at around 7:50 p.m. in the area of John Nobles Avenue and Arabia Street.

This is close to the scene of a suspicious item investigation at the Monte Azul Apartments off Dr. Carreon Boulevard which was going on at the same time, however, the two incidents are unrelated.

Police later spotted a suspected vehicle in the shots fired call on Dr Carreon and Oasis Street. The driver continued to drive, before bailing from the vehicle and fleeing into the Colony Park neighborhood.

Viewers in the area say police have blocked off the entrance to the neighborhood off of Jackson Street.

Police have set up a perimeter in the neighborhood and are continuing searching for the vehicle and have set up a perimeter. A helicopter has been called in to assist in the search.

