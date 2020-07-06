Coachella Valley homeowner calls for help after trash illegally dumped on property

News

A Coachella Valley homeowner has reached out to News Channel 3 asking for help, after he says trash was illegally dumped on his property.

He says the whole incident was captured on surveillance video, and says he directed Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies to the suspects at a home nearby.

Deputies did not cite the suspects, but directed them to clean up the mess.

However, the homeowner says the trash has not been removed.

Illegal dumping has been happening for years at several locations throughout the Coachella Valley.

Today, News Channel 3 will learn more about the man's complaint, and we'll be seeking comment from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, and code enforcement officials.

We'll also report on what any homeowner needs to know when dealing with a similar situation.

