Charter schools forced to halt new enrollments because of rider bills in new state budget

Charter schools serving students in the Coachella Valley and around the state of California have been forced to stop enrolling new students because of rider bills in the recently approved state budget.

Senate Bill 98 and Assembly Bill 77 cap funding for the state's charter schools at levels from last year.

As a result, most charter schools won't be able to accept new students for the upcoming fall semester.

The development comes as parents in surging numbers are looking for education alternatives for their children who are enrolled in public school districts.

Most of the public schools in the state have been ordered close by Governor Newsom, and directed to provide "distance learning".

The closures are part of Newsom's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today News Channel 3 will look to talk with charter school administrators and parents to learn more about how the bills are impacting charter schools now, and the potential impact in the future.

Catch the full story online later today, and tonight on News Channel 3 at 6.