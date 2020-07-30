Lane closures set for next week on I-10 between Beaumont, Palm Springs

News

Interstate 10 is scheduled to drop down to one lane in each direction at times overnight next week between Beaumont and Palm Springs for road work, Caltrans announced today.

The I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, also called the I-10 Tune- Up, is entering its fifth month, and crews have been gradually making improvements to nearly 20 miles of roadway between Beaumont and state Route 111 north of Palm Springs.

Work is scheduled to begin again Sunday and continue through Friday morning.

Crews are set to close between two and three lanes in both directions on the eight-lane artery at staggered intervals between Pennsylvania Avenue in Beaumont and the SR-111 interchange to pour concrete and do other work between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. daily.

According to Caltrans, two lanes in each direction will be open until 11 p.m., then reduced to one lane overnight.

Crews on Monday are also set to restart work in the center median between Eighth Street in Banning and Main Street in Cabazon. Work will be conducted 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily throughout that work week.

No daytime lane or ramp closures are planned, according to Caltrans. The I-10 Tune-Up includes replacing guardrails, repaving outside lanes, replacing slabs in inside lanes and upgrading various on- and off-ramps

to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The $210 million project is primarily funded by the state gas tax, and the remainder through federal funds as well as some funding from the state, according to Caltrans.