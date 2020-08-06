Newly-released video shows moments leading up to deputy-involved shooting in Palm Desert

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released new video of a deadly deputy-involved shooting. The incident happened in June of this year at Palm Desert gun shop. Aaron Solorio Granados, 33, died in the shooting.

It happened at Coachella Valley Guns & Tackle in Palm Desert. Reports of a robbery came in at around 10:30 p.m. June 22 at the gun shop off Boardwalk Avenue and Cook Street.

The newly-released video includes surveillance camera recordings, body camera footage, a dispatch call recording. It's presented and explained by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

You can see the video in the post below.

Advisory: The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

CRITICAL INCIDENT VIDEO ٠ 6/22/2020 Deputy Involved Shooting ٠ June 22, 2020 ٠ 41000 block of Boardwalk Avenue, Palm Desert, CA VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. Posted by Riverside County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, August 6, 2020

When deputies responded to the scene, they found a white car had crashed into the entrance of the business.

"When the suspect emerged from the store," Bianco explains in the video, "he pointed what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle at the deputies, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred."

The video was posted on Thursday morning to the social media accounts of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The video also includes an image of evidence recovered at the scene, described by Bianco as "a highly realistic-looking pellet gun replica of a semi-automatic rifle.'

The incident remains under investigation by several agencies. The District Attorney's office spokesperson John Hall says their "determination is still pending."

The release of this video follows weeks of requests by News Channel 3 for the complete body camera, dash camera, or other video elements as well as the 911 calls related to the incident. News Channel 3 has also made numerous requests for other deputy-involved shootings in the Coachella Valley, including the July 2019 incident on Bob Hope Drive that left one man dead.

