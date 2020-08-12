Trainee at Ben Clark Public Safety Training Center dies

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced a recruit at the Ben Clark Public Safety Training Center in Riverside became ill and died on Tuesday morning.

According to a news release by the Sheriff's Department, the recruit became ill at around 7 a.m. prompting staff to call for an ambulance. The recruit lost consciousness upon the arrival of paramedics. Life-saving measures were performed and the recruit was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are very little details on the incident, but authorities confirmed the recruit was assigned to the academy by an agency contracting

with the Sheriff's Department for use of the facility.

The recruit's identity is being withheld at the request of the family.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.