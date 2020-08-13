Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 6:40 am

Police called to standoff at La Quinta cove home

Riverside County Sheriffs Deputies surrounded a La Quinta home early Thursday morning where an hours-long standoff continued.

A spokesman told KESQ News Channel 3 the activity stemmed from a domestic disturbance reported shortly before one a.m.

Dispatchers received a call for a disturbance involving a man and a woman on Avenida Juarez.

Deputies said they made contact with the woman, but the man refused to come outside the home.

Jeff Stahl

