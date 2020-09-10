Man rescued after falling into an abandoned 100-foot deep well

News

Cal Fire crews rescued a man who fell into an abandoned 100-foot deep underground well in Lake Elsinore Thursday afternoon.

The incident was first reported at approximately 12:02 p.m. near the intersection of Lake and Mountain streets.

The victim, only identified as an adult male, fell into the empty 100-foot deep underground well in view of witnesses, who called 911, according to Cal Fire.

There was no word on what the victim was doing around the well when he fell into it.

Five engine crews and two truck companies were sent to initiate an inaccessible rescue that involved earth-moving equipment, wench lines, and a pulley system, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies closed Lake, between Alberhill Ranch Road and Mountain, to allow crews to maneuver without disrupting traffic.

The man was lifted to safety by a firefighter shortly before 3 p.m. The firefighter was lowered and raised inside the well via a rappelling device, according to reports from the scene.

The victim was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment and further evaluation.

Roads were reopened by 3:30 p.m.