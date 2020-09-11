Much-anticipated Virgin Hotel in Palm Springs postponed, developer plans to build condominiums

News

The Virgin Hotel project in downtown Palm Springs has officially been postponed, the city announced Thursday evening.

Palm Spring City Attorney Jeffrey Ballinger spoke on behalf of the project's developers, siting the impacts of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry.

Ballinger added that a new project is now in the works after Grit Development and Virgin Hotel developers "specifically and mutually agreed to replace this existing hotel plans on that site with the residential project."

The 69-foot, 142-room hotel has been in the works since September 2015 and it was planned to be located just north of the Kimpton Rowan Hotel. The project has faced numerous delays, mostly brought about by the arrest of developers John Wessman and Richard Meaney and then Palm Springs Mayor Steve Pougnet.

Meaney and Wessman are accused of paying Pougnet $375,000 worth of bribes for favorable votes in 2012 and 2014 relating to projects of the two developers.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we'll have a live report on the new plan that could spawn a residential site in downtown Palm Springs.