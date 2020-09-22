PSUSD set to vote on return date for potential return of in-person learning

News

Although Riverside County has been allowed to move into the "red" tier of reopening on Tuesday, schools will continue to conduct distance learning for at least another two weeks as they wait and see that the county remains in the tier.

More Details on what's open now that Riverside County is in the 'red tier' of reopening

Despite the wait, one local school district is moving ahead and discussing the plan of what comes next. The Palm Springs Unified School District will hold a meeting tonight at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the district's plan and vote on a return date for in-person learning.

News Channel 3 reached out to the Coachella Valley Unified School District and Desert Sands Unified School District to find out if there is a meeting scheduled or a plan ready on when in-person learning could possibly return. We have not heard back from either district at this time.

