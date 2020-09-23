High desert mother recovering at home after nearly dying from Covid-19

News

Photos captured the moment when Aja Collins walked out of a rehabilitation facility in Rancho Mirage Thursday.

She hugged her son Brandon for the first time since early June.

She was also greeted by her mother Kathy and her brother Timothy.

"Oh my goodness when I walked through the door I had tears before I even got outside, and the minute I got to hold my son it was like a dream come true," said Collins.

Now home with her family in 29 Palms, Aja's mom could not be happier or more grateful.

"She is my walking miracle. She is truly a miracle," said Kathy Cole.

For Collins, the whole ordeal began about three months ago when she was admitted to High Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree after complaining of severe stomach pain.

After testing negative for Covid-19 at the hospital she had a cyst removed.

But she experienced complications.

Her bowel was nicked during surgery and she needed more surgery.

She also had to be moved.

Aja says she was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs on June 23rd for a higher level of care.

She says it was days later on July 2nd when she tested positive for coronavirus.

Soon after that, the single mother was on a ventilator for more than a month and had a tracheostomy performed.

Coming to close to death, Aja says she was treated with Remdesivir and convalescent plasma before her condition eventually took a turn for the better.

"I''m amazed that I have the strength that I have to get through what I've been through," said Collins.

Now, with reduced lung capacity and residual kidney disease, Aja is hopeful for the future.

She also has a new perspective.

"This has taught me to be grateful for everything and life in general," said Collins.

Aja's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the significant cost of her medical care.

GoFundMe LINK:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ajas-medical-bills