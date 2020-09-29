Newsom warns California could be showing signs of a surge in virus cases

Coronavirus

Governor Gavin Newsom and health officials said Monday that California is showing signs of a potential new surge in coronavirus cases, adding that a surge could lead to a third shutdown.

Even though hospitalizations statewide have fallen more than 20% and the positivity rate has been low over the past few weeks, officials said they’re seeing an increase in the “reproduction number,” a measure of how quickly the virus is spreading.

The reproduction number is creeping up in some of the state’s most populated areas in both northern and southern California.

Officials say this is a warning sign and Governor Newsom urged Californians to remain “vigilant” in efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“If we go back to our original form, if we’re not cautious, if we’re not vigilant, if we’re not wearing our masks, if we’re not practicing social distancing, physical distancing and hand washing and hygiene, these numbers can start to tick back up," he said.

Officials also urged people to get a flu shot to prevent overcrowding of hospitals and reduce the strain on hospital resources.