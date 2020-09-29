Playgrounds begin to reopen around the Coachella Valley

News

Its playtime! After being off limits for months, playgrounds are now reopening across California. the state issued new guidance on Monday.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero reports from La Quinta Park on what's happening here in the valley and the safety measures to follow.

If you have been around a park in last few months I sure you have seen signs and caution tape around the playground. At La Quinta Park, its all gone.

The orange caution tape is coming down. La Quinta Park's playground is now reopen after the state issued new guidelines.

"I don't see why they shouldn't be open, I mean there's so many kids stuck at home and they don't have physical activity and they want to run around and take that energy out you know its just been insane to be stuck at home," said Lissette Vaquero, from Indio.

Park crews in La Quinta are sanitizing the play equipment to ensure safety.

News Channel 3 checked other parks in the valley to see if other playgrounds were reopened. Panorama Park in Cathedral City was open. Rancho Mirage Community Park also open. The tape was down in South Jackson Park in Indio but that wasn't case in Coachella and at Civic Park in Palm Desert.

"I don't think its fair, I really don't like I said there's no body here my son he would love to go play in the slide but he can't," said Brian Hickman, from Palm Desert.

That didn't stop Brian Hickman and his son, Mason from enjoying the day.

On Monday, the state's Department of Public Health issued new guidance for outdoor playgrounds to reopen safely but before these guidelines there was no clarity on when playgrounds were allowed to be open.

"They know so much about coronavirus they don't know as much as they wish they would know but I think if they can mow the lawns they should have a team of people here sanitizing the equipment, keep it open," said Hickman.

Some of those recommendations include everyone two years and older should wear a mask, maintain social distancing between individuals from different households, no food or drink in the playground to ensure face coverings are worn at all times.

"From what I know as long as you keep yourself clean and sanitizing the surface wear a face mask when needed," said Hickman. "Don't feel like they should keep outdoor activities restricted."

Spokespeople for several cities and Desert Recreation District said they are reviewing the new guidelines as they work to reopen play areas and most hope to have all playgrounds open within days.

"COVID-19 continues to pose a severe risk to communities and requires all people in California to follow necessary precautions and to adapt the way they live and function in light of this ongoing risk." read the new guidance from CDPH.

The new information continued with these steps to "keep our outdoor playgrounds safe, open and fun."

Visitors to outdoor community playgrounds must comply with the following requirements:

1. Face masks over the mouth and nose are required for everyone 2 years of age or older with caregiver supervision at all times to ensure face mask use

2. Do not use the playground when different households are unable to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or when the capacity limit of [number of children and number of adults] has been reached

3. Caregivers must monitor to keep adults and children from different households at least 6 feet apart

4. Consider coming on different times or days to avoid wait times and potential crowded times

5. No eating or drinking in playground, to ensure face masks are worn at all times

6. Wash or sanitize hands before and after using the playground.

7. Elderly and persons with underlying medical conditions should avoid playground when others are present

8. Limit visit to 30 min per day when others are present

