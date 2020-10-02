Fire at Riley’s Farm devastates Riley’s at Los Rios Rancho Property

News

OAK GLEN, Calif.

An early morning structure fire has devastated the Riley's at Los Rios Rancho property which is about a half a mile up from Riley's Farm. The area was a tourist spot used for picnics, selling food and BBQ.

The building that burned down was built in 1906. A worker that lives across the street called 911 just after 2 in the morning. Fire investigators are still determining the cause.

Riley's Farm and the Los Rios Rancho property were both recently spared as two major fires burned right up to the property line. Both the El Dorado Fire and the Apple Fire back in August threatened the properties but firefighters were able to save them in both fires. The property also served as a home base for firefighters where they could eat and rest while fighting the El Dorado Fire.

School groups and tourists frequent the area this time of year, and Riley's Farm is very popular during the fall and Halloween season.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you much more on this story.