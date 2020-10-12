Catholic priest suing Governor Newsom and officials in 4 counties over restrictions on worship

California

A priest in Kern County who oversees missions in 4 Southern California counties is suing Governor Gavin Newsom and officials in the 4 counties, over coronavirus related restrictions on places of worship.

The suit, filed on behalf of Father Thomas Burfitt on September 29th, contends the restrictions are unconstitutional.

County officials named as defendants in the suit represent San Bernardino, San Diego, Kern, and Los Angeles counties.

The attorney and legal team handing the suit is the same team which recently represented South Bay United Pentecostal Church in a similar suit before the U.S. Supreme Court.

In that case, the court ruled against the church in a vote of 5 to 4.

