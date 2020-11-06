Cabazon Dinosaurs get Christmas make-over

News

The iconic Cabazon Dinosaurs are already getting in the holiday spirit. The famous T-Rex and Brontosaurus sculptures, also known as "Dinny" and "Mr. Rex," have been repainted for Christmas.

"Dinny" is now bright green and "Mr. Rex" is in a Santa suit.

The change has been catching the eyes of travelers passing through on the Interstate-10, west of Palm Springs.

"Well, we saw these gigantic dinosaurs and one was obviously dressed like Santa Claus so we figured we have to stop," said Patrick Frank, a San Diego resident.

Frank added that he's seen dinosaurs numerous times while traveling through the I-10 and he had never stopped to check it out, but he just had to stop for a giant T-Rex in a Santa suit.

The Christmas celebration doesn't just end with a change to the T-Rex. Starting Friday, the area will be filled with Christmas lights.

The dinosaurs will be in their holiday attire for a limited time. Visit www.cabazondinosaurs.com for more information.

