Assembly Member Chad Mayes travels to Maui for conference while Californians urged to stay home

California

Assembly Member Chad Mayes is among a group of California elected officials reportedly attending a conference in Maui.

Mayes, an independent, represents the 42nd assembly district, which includes sections of Riverside County and San Bernardino County.

According to Politico, a spokesman for Mayes has confirmed the assembly member is attending the event.

The article indicates the event is sponsored by the Independent Voter Project, with attendees including lobbyists and California Lawmakers.

Mayes attendance follows Governor's recent attendance at a dinner party for which he has since apologized.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also came under fire recently after receiving indoor service at a San Francisco hair salon.

News Channel 3 is reaching out to Assembly Member Mayes, asking for comment on his trip.

We have not yet received a response to our phone calls and emails.

Catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3 at 6:00.