I-Team goes in-depth on the closure of dozens of local businesses due to the pandemic

From restaurants to hotels to retail shops News Channel 3 uncovered dozens of local businesses that have closed permanently during the pandemic.

The valley's business leaders worry that the closures will soon get much worse. Many businesses are at a tipping point: try to hold on, or cut their losses, something a growing number of them are doing.

"Funding is gone, family loans are not an option anymore, credit cards are maxed out. And so people are finding themselves at the end of their rope at this point," said Katie Stice, president of the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce.

