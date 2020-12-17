County breaks down how many vaccines each local hospital will receive this week

News

Riverside County expects to receive more than 14,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday. This first round will be given to healthcare workers who are exposed to the virus on a daily basis. An online post from the county shows how many doses each local hospital will receive:

“This lifesaving breakthrough could not come at a more urgent time,” said Supervisor Perez in his shared post. “There is a staggering 1,000 COVID-related hospitalizations across Riverside County. The situation is worsening by the day and could even double in one month’s time.”

The post also breaks down the different "tiers" of critical healthcare workers and in what order they will receive the vaccine:

Each hospital has been working this week to create their own plan to ensure their workers get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We’ve worked with all our general acute care hospitals and have plans to distribute vaccines to all of them. That should be happening depending on the timing of the delivery on Friday...either Friday afternoon or Saturday,” said a county representative in Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

The county further explained that once hospitals receive their share of vaccines, they’ll have about five days to vaccine staff members.

The county expects another shipment of more than 10,000 vaccines from Pfizer the week of December 21st. The county says they’re also closely monitoring progress on the Moderna vaccine that is still going through the approval process right now. They say an advisory committee is meeting on December 19th.