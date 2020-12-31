The Warburton pushed back to later in 2021

News

The Patrick Warburton Golf for Kids Celebrity Golf Tournament has been pushed back. The tentative date for the 2021 Warburton is currently set for April 8 through April 11, but those dates are still pending state approval.

Tournament organizers are planning to hold all events outdoors and limiting the number of guests and tickets made available to the public.

The Warburton is held annually in the Coachella Valley, typically around the first week of March. Every year since 2011, celebrities, travelers, and locals come together for a weekend of golf and one-of-a-kind music events.

Everyone comes together every year for one goal, to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The Warburton is the biggest golf tournament fundraiser for St. Jude in the United States. Last year's Warburton raised over $3.6 million for St. Jude.

Since its inception in 2011, the Warburton has raised over $15.6 million for St. Jude.

“We are blown away by the generosity we have seen this weekend, and to have raised over $15 million for St. Jude since we started is beyond anything we could have imagined when Chairman Clarke Rheney and I first brainstormed about creating an event to support St. Jude when we golfed together at the Schulz Celebrity Classic back in 2010,” said Patrick Warburton, who co-hosts the tournament with his wife, Cathy.

You can get learn more about the Warburton, including the latest updates on event dates, at thewarburton.com.

For more information on St. Jude visit www.stjude.org/