Valley residents wake up to stimulus payments on New Year’s Day

News

Many locals are ringing in the new year with more money in the bank, with stimulus payments beginning to hit accounts.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero spoke with some who were highly anticipating these funds.

“I looked and I was like, oh my god," said Juliana Marroquin. " It's real. it's there. I ran to my husband. iItold him like, oh, we got the money.”

Juliana Marroquin was shocked to see her bank account.

“I paid off a little debt that we've been collecting since the whole pandemic started," said Marroquin. "I paid off one credit card, which is really nice. I bought a new desk for my daughter, since she's doing distance learning. She really needed an upgrade.”

Marroquin told us this stimulus check is what her family needed to ring in the new year.

“I had to quit my job and be a stay at home mom for the girls," said Marroquin. "Luckily my husband does have a full-time job right now. But I had to quit because of COVID. I had to quit because of the distance learning. I couldn’t find anyone who would take on the challenge.”

Some families weren’t so lucky. This was the case for Jamie Brislin, who also checked her account.

“ I have not," said Brislin. "I'm waiting for it to come in the mail, hopefully fingers crossed.”

Brislin is staying hopeful the direct deposit will come in sooner than last time.

“Its going to come whether it comes tomorrow or whether it comes two months from now, it'll be here," said Brislin. "I'll be eagerly waiting so I can get my oil changed."

The government began mailing physical checks on Wednesday and will continue the roll out in the next 5 to 7 weeks.

“I'm very hopeful that everyone who needs it to stay safe inside, because that's what it comes down to this money is to be able to be some sort of cushion so that people don't feel they have to go out," said Valerie Logel.

And if you were hoping to track your stimulus check through the IRS website, it is currently offline. The agency said it will be operational again in a few days.