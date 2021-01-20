Power outage affects over 1200 customers in La Quinta, Bermuda Dunes, & Indio

News

Imperial Irrigation District announced that a power outage is affecting 1,257 customers in La Quinta, Bermuda Dunes, and Indio.

According to IID, the areas affected are from Miles Avenue & Washington Street & South of Fred Waring Drive.

There was no word on what caused the outage or when power might return to most customers.

According to our First Alert Weather team, light showers moved across the Coachella Valley this morning and the possibility of heavier embedded showers still exists.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until midnight. That watch covers the entire Coachella Valley, and much of San Diego and Imperial Counties as well.