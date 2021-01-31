Vaccine appointments fill up for Riverside County residents ages 85 and up

News

In the midst of an ongoing struggle to obtain a vaccine appointment in Riverside County, officials rolled out another wave of appointments while targeting a smaller group-- people ages 85 and older. On Thursday those dates were made available at various sites throughout the county until February 8.

Before noon on Sunday Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser announced through Twitter that all the appointments had been filled.

On Friday News Channel 3 asked a county spokesperson what would happen if there were leftover vaccines considering appointments were being filled up relatively slow.

"We expected these clinic appointments to fill up slower, as there is a smaller number of eligible residents for these clinics. The age requirement of 85 and up was to ensure that our most vulnerable residents have a chance to make an appointment and to receive the vaccine. [Friday] several of the clinics filled up," said Riverside County spokesperson, Brooke Federico.

