Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert hopes to reopen with community support

Although the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert (CDMoD) is currently closed, the interim executive director Cindy Burreson of the museum tells News Channel 3's Caitlin Thropay they have, "hope and intention to reopen a revitalized and reimagined museum as a true community resource through our varied programming and exhibit tree," she shared on Monday.

CDMoD is partnering with their original design partners to assess the museum and the direction they want to go in and build from there, according to Burreson.

She also added, the museum's reopening and the whole project is contingent on community support and our fundraising efforts.

