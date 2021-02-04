Pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle along Palm Dr. in Desert Hot Springs

News

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Desert Hot Springs.

The collision happened on Palm Drive, just south of Dillon Road, shortly before 8 p.m.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating the crash. Doria Wilms, the department's public information officer, said that the driver is cooperating with police.

Wilms said that Both the north and southbound lanes of Palm Drive from Dillon Road to Varner Road are anticipated to be closed for several hours during the investigation.

Residents are encouraged to use alternate routes in and out of the city.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

